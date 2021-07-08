Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Viewsroom: Grocer buyouts, More China crackdowns

A Morrisons store is pictured in St Albans, Britain, September 10, 2020.

ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Why are private equity firms clogging the aisles at Britain’s WM Morrison to pull off a near-$9 billion purchase of the supermarket chain? Aimee Donnellan and Peter Thal Larsen explain. And our Asia columnists discuss Beijing’s new attitude to U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

Listen to the podcast

