Breakingviews

Viewsroom: IMF’s big brouhaha, European retailing

The IMF logo is pictured in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

ZURICH, Oct 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The multilateral lender’s boss, Kristalina Georgieva, rode out data-rigging charges. Now she has got a lot to prove. Swaha Pattanaik ticks through how she can remake her legacy and reform the institution. Aimee Donnellan walks through the aisles of French supermarket finance.

Listen to the podcast

