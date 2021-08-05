Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Viewsroom: Jack Dorsey takes a trip Down Under

Woman with a smartphone is seen in front of a displayed Afterpay logo in this illustration taken, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Square’s $29 bln takeover of Aussie fintech darling Afterpay shines a light on the “buy now, pay later” craze, which poses a big challenge to many established players in the banking and payments businesses, argue Melbourne-based editors Jeff Goldfarb and Antony Currie.

Listen to the podcast

Editing by Katrina Hamlin

Breakingviews · 2:27 AM UTCViewsroom: Jack Dorsey takes a trip Down Under

