Breakingviews
Viewsroom: Jack Dorsey takes a trip Down Under
ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Square’s $29 bln takeover of Aussie fintech darling Afterpay shines a light on the “buy now, pay later” craze, which poses a big challenge to many established players in the banking and payments businesses, argue Melbourne-based editors Jeff Goldfarb and Antony Currie.
Breakingviews
