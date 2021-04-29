Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BreakingviewsViewsroom: Life from the latest Indian lockdown

Rob Cox
1 minute read

Images of vast funeral pyres, overcrowded hospitals and empty streets have been emanating from India as the country grapples with surging Covid-19 infection rates. Una Galani surveys the situation on the ground from Mumbai and discusses the government’s response with Rob Cox.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @rob1cox on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 9:38 AM UTCSoccer’s U.S. owners stuck relying on golden goal

In soccer, a “golden goal” automatically wins the match. The American owners of Arsenal, Manchester United (MANU.N) and Liverpool thought they had found the financial equivalent in Europe’s breakaway Super League. With that plan in tatters, Stan Kroenke, the Glazer family and John Henry lack a reliable plan B.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Samsung showcases power of sprawl
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Standard Chartered’s optimism offers relief
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Unilever planned profitability gain is optimistic
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Aussie sovereign fund waves its safe hands