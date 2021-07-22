Breakingviews
Viewsroom: Olympic blunders and Robinhood’s IPO
ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Tokyo games are struggling with rising Covid-19 infections, corporations pulling out, an unenthused Japanese public and now a bad Holocaust joke. Pete Sweeney and Rob Cox discuss. Meantime, John Foley says Robinhood resembles E*Trade 20 years ago – in good and bad ways.
