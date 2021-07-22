Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Viewsroom: Olympic blunders and Robinhood’s IPO

Jeremias Ledesma of Argentina falls into the back of the goal net after a shot goes over during a match with Australia in the Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Tokyo games are struggling with rising Covid-19 infections, corporations pulling out, an unenthused Japanese public and now a bad Holocaust joke. Pete Sweeney and Rob Cox discuss. Meantime, John Foley says Robinhood resembles E*Trade 20 years ago – in good and bad ways.

