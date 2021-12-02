Skip to main content
Viewsroom: Omicron hits, Dorsey quits

A traveller receives a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a pre-departure testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As the world gets to grips with a new coronavirus variant, Swaha Pattanaik looks ahead to how Omicron could frustrate attempts to rein in rising prices. Meanwhile, Gina Chon watches Twitter say goodbye to founder Jack Dorsey and usher in a new, still-quirky governance setup.

Listen to the podcast

Editing by Sharon Lam

