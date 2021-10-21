Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Viewsroom: Oz goes green-ish; “Squid Game” wins

The Netflix series "Squid Game" is played on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration - RC280Q92O884

HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australian climate policy is a work in progress, and Antony Currie fears the country’s net-zero plans may yet prove to be a damp squib. On the other hand, the South Korean drama is anything but: Jennifer Saba explains why the show is a major victory for Netflix and its investors.

Follow @KatrinaHamlin on Twitter

Editing by Katrina Hamlin

