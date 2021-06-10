Viewsroom: Private equity gets funky, HK hiring

People walk on a pavement at Hong Kong's financial Central district during sunset May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Blackstone, KKR, Carlyle and other firms are flipping the leveraged buyout playbook with deals that, while less dependent on debt, don’t always add up for their backers. Meanwhile, investment banking is fast becoming the fragrant harbor’s monoculture. Our columnists discuss.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @rob1cox on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on