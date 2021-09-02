Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Viewsroom: Scoring Ronaldo’s return to Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after a Portugal vs. Republic of Ireland match in Estadio Algarve, Almancil, Portugal, September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

MELBOURNE, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shareholders cheered the prolific Portuguese striker’s surprise decision to rejoin his former club in England. His three-year stint at Juventus, though, was hardly a clear financial victory. Plus: An $80 bln IPO valuation for electric-truck maker Rivian would be too racy.

