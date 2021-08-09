Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Virgin Atlantic IPO needs strong tailwind

Aviation enthusiasts gather at the aviation viewing park to watch Virgin Atlantic's penultimate Boeing 747-400 aircraft 'Forever Young' depart for the final time before being retired from the fleet at Manchester Airport, Britain, September 8, 2020.

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Richard Branson’s recent trip to edge of space appears to have gone to his head. The British tycoon now wants to list his loss-making Virgin Atlantic airline on the London Stock Exchange, Sky News reported on Saturday. Admittedly, the carrier has undergone a radical overhaul since its brush with death last year. Yet the uncertain future for air travel, especially for businesspeople crossing the Atlantic, will make for a bumpy ride.

Even before last year’s 864 million pound net loss, Virgin Atlantic was struggling with financial altitude. It hadn’t turned a profit since 2016, unlike arch-rival British Airways. In 2019 its net debt was 5 times EBITDA, a metric that’s unlikely to have been helped by last year’s 1.2 billion pound rescue package . To cap it all, U.S. budget carrier JetBlue (JBLU.O) is launching a transatlantic service. An initial public offering would be the ultimate test of public market investors’ nerves. (By Ed Cropley)

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok

