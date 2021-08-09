Breakingviews
Virgin Atlantic IPO needs strong tailwind
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Richard Branson’s recent trip to edge of space appears to have gone to his head. The British tycoon now wants to list his loss-making Virgin Atlantic airline on the London Stock Exchange, Sky News reported on Saturday. Admittedly, the carrier has undergone a radical overhaul since its brush with death last year. Yet the uncertain future for air travel, especially for businesspeople crossing the Atlantic, will make for a bumpy ride.
Even before last year’s 864 million pound net loss, Virgin Atlantic was struggling with financial altitude. It hadn’t turned a profit since 2016, unlike arch-rival British Airways. In 2019 its net debt was 5 times EBITDA, a metric that’s unlikely to have been helped by last year’s 1.2 billion pound rescue package . To cap it all, U.S. budget carrier JetBlue (JBLU.O) is launching a transatlantic service. An initial public offering would be the ultimate test of public market investors’ nerves. (By Ed Cropley)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Citi gets better end of Aussie bank sale read more
Chinese fast-fashion icon gets sunlight treatment read more
Meituan’s troubles won’t end after $1 bln fine read more
HelloFresh delivers another stomach upset read more
India waves tax white flag at opportune time read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.