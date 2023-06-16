













NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Virgin Galactic (SPCE.N) countdown has begun. Richard Branson’s space tourism company said on Thursday it plans to launch its first commercial flight within days. The news sent the company’s shares rocketing up 30%, pushing its enterprise value to $1 billion. It’s just one-seventh of where it stood in 2020, but still factors in some moonshots.

Flights will have to be safe and go like clockwork. Virgin Galactic also depends on there being enough people willing to pay $450,000 for a few minutes in weightlessness. Finally, there’s intense competition from Blue Origin and SpaceX, both backed by deeper-pocketed billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

If Virgin Galactic could carry six passengers a week, and earn a 20% EBITDA margin, it would someday generate about $30 million of such earnings. It is currently trading at about 40 times that figure; Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) fetches 4 times. For a company that has so badly missed previous projections, it’s Virgin Galactic’s valuation that is out of this world. (By Robert Cyran)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

