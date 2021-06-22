Breakingviews
Vivendi turns activists into shrinking violets
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - So much for the value of dissent. Activists like veteran Wall Street agitator Dan Loeb’s Third Point look to have turned conformists on Tuesday as Vivendi (VIV.PA)secured 99.9% of present votes at its annual meeting to spin off and list a 60% stake in Universal Music. That’s despite some investors such as U.S. fund Artisan Partners criticising the strategy read more , which includes a pact to sell an additional 10% stake to Bill Ackman’s blank-cheque vehicle and keep a remaining one-tenth in the Vivendi rump that houses Vincent Bolloré’s medley of media and publishing assets.
True, Bolloré’s control of nearly 30% of the voting rights always gave him the upper hand read more . Still, independent-minded minorities might have hoped that Loeb – who owns a substantial Vivendi stake and has past form in taking on dominant family shareholders at Campbell Soup (CPB.N) – would have pushed to extract better terms from Ackman. On 24 times estimated 2021 EBITDA, a modest premium to peer Warner Music (WMG.O), Universal might have an enterprise value of 40.5 billion euros, using Bernstein figures. The valuation for Ackman’s deal was only 35 billion euros. (By Christopher Thompson)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Amazon’s venture capital rebate read more
Spain float delay adds to Europe IPO muddle read more
Hong Kong crackdown means business read more
Netflix reaches for the moon with movie deal read more
SPACs fake it till they make it read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.