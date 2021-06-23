Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

VW makes pricey joyride with Europcar bid

2 minute read

Cars are seen at car rental companies Avis and Europcar outside Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France May 19, 2020.

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Herbert Diess is struggling to stay in his lane. While the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) boss is facing soft sales in China read more , Paris-listed Europcar Mobility (EUCAR.PA) has rejected a 2.2 billion euro offer, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. VW was last circling around the car rental firm a year ago, before the indebted company’s hedge fund-backed restructuring.

There may be some schadenfreude in Diess’s offer: VW offloaded the business to Paris-listed buyout fund Eurazeo (EURA.PA) for 3.1 billion euros in 2006. And Europcar’s locations near airports and city centres could offer handy outlets for ride-sharing services and short-term rentals. Still, the 44 cents per share offer - a modest 13% premium to Tuesday’s closing price – would be a dear round trip. Analysts expect Europcar to make operating profit of 169 million euros in 2022. That would yield Diess a mere 6% return on his investment, assuming a 20% tax rate, no synergies, and including net debt of 199 million euros. He would do better to drive straight ahead. (By Christopher Thompson)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

White House pitches America First 2.0 read more

SoftBank’s buyback magic wears thin read more

Heineken pours manageable froth on India tipple read more

Truck-sharing IPO gets high on fumes read more

GameStop is a SPAC now read more

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 3:30 PM UTCMorgan Stanley vaccine edict is leverage at work

Wall Street’s slow return to normal has raised two big questions: how much flexibility should staff get over where they work, and what should be done with people who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19? The answer to both depends on the boss’s preference and how much leverage a firm has over its employees. Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) vaccine edict suggests a rude awakening might be in store for some financial workers.

BreakingviewsSoho House depends on IPO to keep the party going
BreakingviewsVW makes pricey joyride with Europcar bid
BreakingviewsWhite House pitches America First 2.0
BreakingviewsVolkswagen’s Tesla race hits wrong gear in China