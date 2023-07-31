MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walmart (WMT.N) is bumping up its stake in Flipkart, India’s e-commerce giant, at a handsome valuation. The U.S. retailer is buying shares from Tiger Global for $1.4 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. The purchase, which probably pushes the parent’s ownership level to around 80%, values the company at $35 billion. It’s a good deal for the seller as investors assess India’s hottest retail businesses.

The price tag is a mere 8% discount to the $38 billion Flipkart was pegged at in mid-2021 when it welcomed back Japan’s SoftBank (9984.T) as an investor as part of a wider $3 billion-odd fundraising round. Shares of top rival, Amazon (AMZN.O), have fallen roughly 28% over the same period and Nykaa (FSNE.NS), India’s online beauty-to-fashion shop and the only comparable domestic stock, trades some 60% below where the stock closed on its market debut in November 2021.

An initial public offering of Flipkart remains a long-term ambition for Walmart. Reliance Industries’ (RELI.NS) retail unit might come sooner; analysts peg its valuation anywhere between $57 billion and $131 billion. How the market finally values India’s consumer will be closely watched. (By Una Galani)

