The logo of Walmart is seen outside of a new Walmart Store in San Salvador, El Salvador, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - America’s largest private employer’s market value fell $35 bln amid a profit warning. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how customers shifting to low-margin food is a harbinger for rivals. Also, the Dove maker is pushing quality versus quantity sales.

(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

