Walmart inflation alarm, Unilever’s pricey remedy: podcast
LONDON, July 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - America’s largest private employer’s market value fell $35 bln amid a profit warning. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how customers shifting to low-margin food is a harbinger for rivals. Also, the Dove maker is pushing quality versus quantity sales.
(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)
