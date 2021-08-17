Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Walmart plays both ends of the trade

3 minute read

A shopper is seen wearing a mask while shopping at a Walmart store in North Brunswick, New Jersey, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walmart (WMT.N) investors might have more confidence in shoppers than the company. The $422 billion giant’s July 31-ended quarter earnings, released on Tuesday, topped analyst estimates as comparable sales at its U.S. flagship stores excluding fuel rose more than 5% year-over-year. The Arkansas-based firm said it should overcome the headwinds of Covid-19 Delta surge, too, raising its U.S. sales forecast for its current fiscal year.

But it’s not because Walmart has made headway on competing with Jeff Bezos’s online behemoth Amazon.com (AMZN.O), necessarily. Walmart clocked just 12% of its sales from e-commerce last year. Sure, its brick and mortar business is different than Amazon's operations. But that compares with 18% of digital sales at close competitor Target (TGT.N).

Both companies’ stocks have dramatically outperformed Walmart's since the start of the pandemic, too, with Target’s shares increasing 2.5 times, while Amazon’s have surged more than 70%, compared with a 41% increase at Walmart. Yes, Walmart might have flush customers willing to spend money, but for now, a growing U.S. economy could be masking stalled progress elsewhere. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Evergrande’s key man risk strikes at worst time read more

Coffee SPAC deal relies on caffeinated growth read more

Oatly’s frothy growth leaves sour aftertaste read more

Sonos win booms for small tech read more

Germany vectors a steady Lufthansa landing read more

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Marjorie Backman

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:48 PM UTC

Economic case for U.S. Afghanistan exit is clear

America’s chaotic departure from Afghanistan demonstrates horribly inadequate foresight and planning. The human effects are dire, and so could be the politics. Even so, the big-picture economic case for pulling out is clear. President Joe Biden is just the chief executive who finally took the decision.

Breakingviews
Walmart plays both ends of the trade
Breakingviews
The Exchange: Buyout bonanza
Breakingviews
Evergrande’s key man risk strikes at worst time
Breakingviews
Coffee SPAC deal relies on caffeinated growth