NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pity the retail executive. Inflation, supply chain issues and consumer preferences changing by the day make it exceedingly difficult to see what’s around the corner read more . As one of the biggest U.S. shopping destinations, Walmart’s (WMT.N) vulnerability to broad economic challenges is writ large. Indeed, just weeks after warning that profit would fall for the year by as much as 13%, the company led by Doug McMillon said on Tuesday that the situation is now brightening read more .

Walmart stores remain piled high with excess clothes and electronics. Inventory for the quarter ending July 31 jumped 26% from a year earlier, to $60 billion, a slight improvement on the 32% rise the previous quarter. The $360 billion company also is attracting more customers with discounts. As such, Walmart again revised its profit outlook for the year, expecting the bottom line to fall as much as 11%. It’s the third revision since May, when Walmart thought earnings would decline just 1%. With retail bosses struggling so much, there’s little hope for investors. (By Jennifer Saba)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

