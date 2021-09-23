Wanted: Exxon-like activism at top Aussie polluter

A kangaroo sits in the tall grass alongside a power line tower near the Liddell coal-fired power station in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, April 9, 2017. Picture taken April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE, Sept 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Climate-aware activist shareholders on the hunt for their next target would do well to look Down Under. AGL Energy (AGL.AX), Australia’s largest greenhouse-gas producer, has botched attempts to convince investors it has a solid plan for shifting away from fossil fuels. At the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday, 54% of them backed a non-binding resolution for the company to map out how it will reduce emissions. Shares have halved in 2021 to a 20-year low. An activist-led shakeup of AGL’s underwhelming board, akin to what happened at Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) earlier this year, would bring needed change.

The rapid drop in wholesale electricity prices over the past year has added to A$3.5 billion ($2.6 billion) AGL’s woes. But its strategy over the previous decade or more was to buy coal-fired power stations while selling renewable assets and expensive long-term contracts for the electricity generated. That resulted in much of the A$3.6 billion writedown it took in February.

In March, Chief Executive Brett Redman unveiled a plan to hive off the coal assets into a separate company, keeping the retail energy and telecoms business and a good chunk of its renewables in what will be renamed AGL Australia. Investors were sceptical, exacerbated by Redman suddenly quitting a couple of weeks later. The company has since then only slowly dribbled out information on the split, which isn’t due to take effect until mid-2022.

Most of the seven-member board have been at the table for at least five years, so have presided over many of the debacles. Graeme Hunt, previously chairman until becoming Redman’s emergency replacement, has been a director since 2011. His colleagues are either former fossil-fuel executives, like new Chairman Peter Botten who ran driller Oil Search (OSH.AX) for a quarter-century, or have finance or marketing backgrounds. None has experience in tackling climate change.

Granted, Botten now says the company wants to address that shortcoming. But given the board’s poor track record, any change is likely to have more impact if imposed from outside. Engine No. 1 secured three seats on Exxon’s board after a May shareholder vote. And AGL’s overhaul, both before and after its demerger, would benefit from having a new face as chair. Time for an activist to step on up.

- A non-binding shareholder resolution asking AGL Energy to set Paris-aligned climate targets received just over 54% of the vote at the company’s annual meeting on Sept. 22.

- AGL, which is Australia’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is in the process of splitting into two companies: one housing most of its fossil-fuel assets, the other operating its retail energy business and much of its renewable-energy assets.

