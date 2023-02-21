













MUNICH, Feb 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Ukraine conflict is prompting once-wary capital to engage with defence and aerospace companies. In this Exchange podcast Lorenz Meier, CEO of drone software firm Auterion, accepts ethical issues remain. But defence tech startups should brace for new venture capital cash.

(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

