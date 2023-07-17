NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - How does Warren Buffett allocate capital? Carefully, but it gets tougher the bigger Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) gets. Thankfully for the conglomerate’s backers, energy offers a combination of regulated returns and transition opportunities for many years to come. The Oracle of Omaha’s latest investment builds on the profitable thesis.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy has grown to become one of the largest U.S. utilities, with over 5 million U.S. customers across 11 states, an expanding portfolio of green power and electric transmission projects, as well as some 21,000 miles of natural gas pipelines. Moreover, it has been acquisitive, evidenced most recently by last week’s deal to buy Dominion Energy’s (D.N) 50% holding in a liquefied natural gas facility for $3.3 billion, increasing BHE’s stake to 75%.

Buffett noted a few years ago how electric utilities need a “massive makeover” involving costs that would chew up BHE’s earnings for decades. The division’s capital expenditures last year alone totaled $7.5 billion, nearly half of what all Berkshire operating businesses spent. The conglomerate’s accompanying investments in oil producers Chevron (CVX.N) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) are non-controlling stakes designed to harvest funds, but BHE is a useful place to put capital to work.

It has worked well for Buffett so far. Since buying the business more than 20 years ago, BHE’s earnings have grown about 18% annually on average, generating about $4 billion last year. There are good reasons to suspect the success will last.

For the year ending in September, regulated subsidiaries provided 82% of the unit’s adjusted earnings. Most of the rest came from the renewables arm. This matters because state authorities allow prices to be set in a way that give utilities guaranteed returns, while demand for green energy should keep growing, partly thanks to lower costs and government subsidies such as the Inflation Reduction Act. Natural gas will also become increasingly important as a backup fuel.

Unlike most utilities, BHE doesn’t have to pay a dividend – and neither does Berkshire, because of the faith investors have in the $750 billion company. This frees up capital, giving Buffett an edge where capex and acquisitions are concerned. Like his power-providing peers, he also uses substantial leverage to reap hefty tax benefits.

Having tapped BHE chair and former CEO Greg Abel to be his eventual successor suggests just how significant Buffett considers the segment to Berkshire’s future. And given how much money he’s profitably plowing into the energy transition, that should encourage laggards to do the same.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Dominion Energy said on July 10 it had agreed to sell its 50% stake in the Cove Point liquefied natural gas facility to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett, for $3.3 billion. BHE already operates the facility and would own a 75% stake following the acquisition. A unit of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners owns the remaining 25%.

