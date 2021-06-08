Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Warren Buffett is exhibit A to hike taxes on rich

3 minute read

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett pauses while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

It has long been suspected that the uber-rich use tax loopholes to reduce how much they pay Uncle Sam. A ProPublica report on Tuesday estimated how little Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, and other billionaires pay to the Internal Revenue Service based on tax returns obtained by the nonprofit news site.

ProPublica analyzed data from 2014-2018 on total income reported and total tax paid to estimate what it called a “true tax rate.” The Sage of Omaha for instance paid nearly $24 million in taxes in that period, representing a measly tax rate of 0.1%, the news site said. Buffett told ProPublica in a statement he had paid the taxes he was owed. To put that in perspective, someone who earns on average $75,000 a year pays a federal income tax rate of around 20%, according to Americans for Tax Fairness.

True, the Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) boss has been vocal about how little the rich pay relative to the general population and has urged the government to change that. And Biden wants to increase the capital gains tax rate that targets the rich to pay for his $4 trillion plan to help the economy read more . He should take Buffett’s advice to heart. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

About You fits its $5 bln IPO valuation read more

Big Tobacco is ramping up its transition read more

SoftBank’s Flipkart 2.0 is a big endorsement read more

Medline’s money machine read more

Amazon founder goes into space read more

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 3:40 PM UTCFastly outage is a reminder to take life slower

Like the banking system, the internet looks simple from the outside but is really an elaborate patchwork. Tuesday’s outage involving Fastly (FSLY.N), a so-called content delivery network, is a reminder for people with their lives in the cloud that pieces of the puzzle can fail. And unlike with banks, there’s little government oversight and no backstop, so it’s good for users to be reminded that instant online gratification is not guaranteed.

BreakingviewsWarren Buffett is exhibit A to hike taxes on rich
BreakingviewsAviva activist is part outrider, part salesperson
BreakingviewsThe Exchange: EU Trade Commissioner Dombrovskis
BreakingviewsAbout You fits its $5 bln IPO valuation