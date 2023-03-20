













MELBOURNE, March 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s just typical. You wait almost five decades to make the case for urgent action and investment on the global stage in the world’s financial capital, and along comes a banking crisis to steal your thunder. That’s the prospect facing some 8,000 people descending on New York this week for the United Nations’ first major confab on water security since 1977.

They’re convening just months after a third of Pakistan was submerged by floods; while Somalia is suffering from water scarcity-driven famine; after recent huge amounts of rain and snowfall have proven insufficient to overcome the aridification of America’s western states; and after consecutive floods helped cause the worst food inflation in Australia since 2006, per Rabobank.

By rights delegates ought to have no trouble putting their case for the $1 trillion a year in water financing which the World Resources Institute estimates is needed to ensure there’s enough usable supply globally. It’ll be harder though to get Wall Street’s attention with SVB Financial’s collapse morphing into a banking crisis including Credit Suisse’s (CSGN.S) forced sale to UBS (UBSG.S).

It's not for want of trying. Henk Ovink, a driving force behind the Manhattan conference and Dutch special envoy to the United Nations for International Water Affairs, and his government have been steadily building concrete evidence for their mission. The latest is research published last Thursday by the Global Commission on the Economics of Water. Among other things it identifies and recommends phasing out some $700 billion of annual subsidies; calls to cease underpricing, in part by including the value of H2O on public and private balance sheets through natural resource accounting”; and recommends establishing Just Water Partnerships. Those would be akin to the multi-billion-dollar Just Energy Transition Partnerships set up after the UN’s climate change-focused annual Conference of the Parties, or COPs, to wean countries like South Africa and Indonesia off coal.

Ovink and his fellow water-focused envoys, though, operate with one hand tied behind their back: they lack teeth. There is no Paris Accord for H2O, no commitments by member states to reduce water use or pollution. There won’t be an overarching statement of intent at the end of the three-day conference; all that’s set to be published come Friday are minutes of jaw-jawing. That puts the onus on the private sector to get the capital flowing.

One problem institutions face is that many water projects are too small. Take the declaration on Thursday from five companies - Starbucks (SBUX.O), Gap (GPS.N), Ecolab (ECL.N), Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) and DuPont de Nemours (DD.N) - to start a fund to bolster water security. The idea is a good one. The WRC Investment Portfolio, as it is to be called – after the Water Resilience Coalition which the participants and 23 other big companies are part of – is the fourth fund run by WaterEquity. That’s the investment arm affiliated with Water.org, the charity co-founded by Hollywood actor Matt Damon. The sum, though, is just $140 million, and the U.S. government’s International Development Finance Corporation is pouring in three-quarter of the proceeds.

Bankers do get involved occasionally. Last month Citigroup (C.N) put together a $50 million bond for the World Bank to finance a project that will provide 300,000 purifiers so two million Vietnamese children can have clean drinking water without fossil fuel being used to purify it. The resultant emissions reductions, around 3 million tonnes over five years, then become carbon credits sold to finance the interest paid to investors including climate specialist Impax Asset Management (IPX.L) and U.S.-based investment firm Nuveen. The World Bank, though, had to guarantee bondholders would get their principle back.

But there is a decent investment case for water without state or supranational support. A four-year pilot case to 2022 overseen by charity WaterAid tracked how companies including Diageo (DGE.L), Gap, HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK) and tea company Twinings fared after spending to improve their emerging-market workers’ access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene; a mix of reduced work absences, higher productivity and lower medical costs yielded returns of up to 100%.

Financial institutions are starting to see how the money could flow. Some 27 of them outlined $200 billion-worth of opportunities from financing water security in a recent survey undertaken by non-profit investor lobby group CDP. Banks can get a lot of bragging rights bang for their buck, too: Citi’s 2021 environmental, social and governance report estimated its work on water over two years benefited some 14 million people, more than any other category including renewables and affordable housing – even though it soaked up, at $2.9 billion, only 1.3% of its total sustainable finance commitment for the period.

That impact is a drop in the proverbial bucket; more than two billion people currently lack access to safe water and, as the Global Commission’s report points out, mismanagement has pushed the "water cycle out of balance for the first time in human history”. Banking crisis or not, a few hefty commitments from governments, companies and investors at this week’s conference would start to unblock the dam. Without them, water’s big moment risks getting lost in the weeds.

CONTEXT NEWS

The United Nations 2023 Water Conference starts on March 22, World Water Day, in New York. It lasts for three days and is the first such global event on the resource the intergovernmental organisation has held since 1977.

The aim of the gathering is to ensure “that we all fundamentally understand, value and manage water better and take concerted action to achieve the internationally agreed water-related goals and targets, including those contained in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development".

