Wesfarmers takes M&A temperature

MELBOURNE, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wesfarmers (WES.AX) has made a surprise pounce for a chain of pharmacy and beauty stores. At A$687 million ($514 million), the unsolicited offer for Australian Pharmaceuticals Industries (API.AX) equates to barely 1% of the retail, chemicals and energy conglomerate’s market value. But it’s a handy way for Chief Executive Rob Scott to take the M&A temperature of his shareholders.

He has spent much of his four years in charge of Wesfarmers reducing sprawl by spinning off the Coles supermarket chain, selling a coal mine and overhauling brands like Target and Kmart (neither are related to the U.S. outlets). The company’s enterprise now trades at 14 times forward EBITDA, up from just 9 times three years ago. Debt is lower and the company’s balance sheet is net cash.

A smart injection of new earnings might be welcome, so long as Scott doesn’t end up returning to the bad old days by giving them acquisition migraines. (By Antony Currie)

