Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Wesfarmers takes M&A temperature

3 minute read

A man walks in the fruit and vegetables section at a Coles supermarket (main Wesfarmers brand) in Sydney, Australia, February 20, 2018. Picture taken February 20, 2018.

MELBOURNE, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wesfarmers (WES.AX) has made a surprise pounce for a chain of pharmacy and beauty stores. At A$687 million ($514 million), the unsolicited offer for Australian Pharmaceuticals Industries (API.AX) equates to barely 1% of the retail, chemicals and energy conglomerate’s market value. But it’s a handy way for Chief Executive Rob Scott to take the M&A temperature of his shareholders.

He has spent much of his four years in charge of Wesfarmers reducing sprawl by spinning off the Coles supermarket chain, selling a coal mine and overhauling brands like Target and Kmart (neither are related to the U.S. outlets). The company’s enterprise now trades at 14 times forward EBITDA, up from just 9 times three years ago. Debt is lower and the company’s balance sheet is net cash.

A smart injection of new earnings might be welcome, so long as Scott doesn’t end up returning to the bad old days by giving them acquisition migraines. (By Antony Currie)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

China’s easing gesture underscores growth worries read more

Abu Dhabi’s IPO season starts with a bang read more

Rot starts to spread in China’s e-grocery frenzy read more

Telenor hangs up on Myanmar read more

Chinese IPO fallout is just beginning read more

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · July 11, 2021 · 12:49 PM UTCBretton Woods could use a green transition reboot

Venice is a good place to raise the alarm on climate change. Politicians would be hard-pressed to find cities as suitable as “la Serenissima” in which to contemplate streets filled with water. Billionaire BlackRock (BLK.N) boss Larry Fink isn’t an obvious champion of the little guy threatened by rising tides, but his speech as part of the G20 in the Italian city deserves pondering.

BreakingviewsWesfarmers takes M&A temperature
BreakingviewsYellen’s art of the tax deal has difficult sequel
BreakingviewsReview: The dark side of stakeholder capitalism
BreakingviewsChina’s easing gesture underscores growth worries