NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A mushroom cloud is rising over a $7.9 billion nuclear deal. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.N) and Cameco (CCO.TO)agreed to buy Westinghouse Electric, sending the Canadian uranium miner’s shares tumbling by 15% on Wednesday. There are good signs, however, that the acquisition is less radioactive than indicated.

Brookfield Business Partners, another arm of the Canadian asset manager, is offloading the company it bought in 2018, soon after cost overruns for new U.S. plants sent it into bankruptcy. Ditching the construction division reduced risk and allowed the stronger businesses to shine. Westinghouse services about half the world’s reactors and annual EBITDA increased some 60%. The selling fund will exit at about six times invested capital.

Cameco lost some $1.6 billion of market value on the news, or more than 70% of its equity commitment for a 49% stake in Westinghouse. Shareholders may fear that the existing owner already extracted most of the benefits. After all, total operating reactors worldwide have grown by less than 1% annually over the past decade, according to the World Nuclear Association. Synergies are probably limited and Cameco is diluting investors to fund the deal.

Even so, the price looks reasonable. Include Westinghouse’s recent acquisitions, and the buyers are paying around 10 times EBITDA for the year ending June 30. Cameco is valued at nearly twice as much, based on its own estimated adjusted earnings for the next 12 months. And long-term contracts mean results are predictable.

Moreover, there’s possible upside. More than 40 plants outside Russia were built using the country’s designs, per the Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy. Many are in Eastern Europe and rely on Russian servicing and fuel. The Ukraine war could open opportunities to poach contracts.

Then there is new construction. The growth of solar and wind power has hurt nuclear in the United States and other developed countries, because the renewable sources are variable and it’s costly to start and stop nuclear plants. But they don’t produce greenhouse gases and generate power regardless of the weather. There are 55 plants under construction and more being planned, the international trade group says, which could lead to more Westinghouse designs being sold and future servicing arrangements.

All told, this nuclear deal should be able to power through the immediate fallout.

CONTEXT NEWS

Uranium producer Cameco and investment fund Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Oct. 11 that they agreed to buy Westinghouse Electric, which services and provides designs for nuclear power plants, for $7.9 billion, including debt. Brookfield Business Partners bought the company in 2018, after Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors the previous year.

Brookfield Renewable, along with its institutional partners, will own 51% while Cameco will own 49%. The equity is valued at about $4.5 billion.

Westinghouse generated $710 million of EBITDA in the year ending June 30.

Brookfield Business Partners said it expects proceeds from the deal to equal six times its invested capital when combined with distributions received to date.

