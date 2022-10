LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - This month’s quinquennial meeting will shed some light on President Xi Jinping’s policy priorities amid a slowing economy and Covid lockdowns. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists offer pointers on what to watch for from this staged but critical political event.

Listen to the podcast

