Where are the oligarchs’ yachts?
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has provoked tough sanctions from the United States and Europe. They cover some of the Russian president’s alleged cronies. An oligarch often holds part of his wealth, and part of his ego, in one or more lavish yachts. Sometimes they are worth more than $500 million each, and U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged read more to go after them.
Authorities in France this week seized the yacht read more of Rosneft (ROSN.MM) boss Igor Sechin, who is on the U.S. and EU sanctions lists. They said it was about to flee a French Riviera port. Meanwhile, a nearly $600 million vessel owned by EU-sanctioned billionaire Alisher Usmanov is in a Hamburg shipyard. A spokesman for Hamburg's economic authority denied that the government had seized it, according to Reuters.
Unfortunately for Western enforcers, these assets are literally floating. A handful of Russian-owned yachts are in the Maldives, Reuters reported. Others are in Middle Eastern ports, including Dubai in the United Arab Emirates read more . Secretive ownership arrangements can make tracking hard, but Forbes reckons it has located more than 30. Their crews had better be on the lookout. (By Richard Beales)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Grab’s slowdown is where rubber hits road read more
Snowflake’s no snowflake read more
Numbers start to add up for LSEG’s big data deal read more
KKR survives Telecom Italia near-miss read more
Farallon and Co put price on coal’s pariah status read more
Ford plays private equity on its own business read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.