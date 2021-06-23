Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

White House pitches America First 2.0

3 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a news conference after the U.S.-Russia summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Competing sometimes means copying. U.S. President Joe Biden’s top economic aide, Brian Deese, said on Wednesday that the government needs to play a bigger role in supporting certain technologies and industries. That’s taking a leaf out of China’s playbook and a more organized version of former President Donald Trump’s America First policy .

Deese said the pandemic was a wake-up call to make more products at home. For example, hospitals were short of protective gear because such goods are mainly made in China. At an Atlantic Council event, he also noted that almost 90% of facilities to make ingredients for generic drugs are located overseas, an issue highlighted in the White House’s recent supply-chain review.

The move toward a more government-directed economy is not new. But while Trump’s approach was chaotic, Biden’s take is more structured. And it helps that Congress is on board. The Senate recently passed a bill to spend $250 billion on research and development to better compete with the People’s Republic . Bipartisan support means Uncle Sam will be relying less on the invisible hand. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

SoftBank’s buyback magic wears thin read more

Heineken pours manageable froth on India tipple read more

Truck-sharing IPO gets high on fumes read more

GameStop is a SPAC now read more

Vivendi turns activists into shrinking violets read more

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 3:30 PM UTCMorgan Stanley vaccine edict is leverage at work

Wall Street’s slow return to normal has raised two big questions: how much flexibility should staff get over where they work, and what should be done with people who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19? The answer to both depends on the boss’s preference and how much leverage a firm has over its employees. Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) vaccine edict suggests a rude awakening might be in store for some financial workers.

BreakingviewsSoho House depends on IPO to keep the party going
BreakingviewsVW makes pricey joyride with Europcar bid
BreakingviewsWhite House pitches America First 2.0
BreakingviewsVolkswagen’s Tesla race hits wrong gear in China