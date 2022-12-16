













NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) isn’t the first bank to roll the 12-starred European flag across American soil. The French lender is hiring, lending, broking and hustling to capture a greater share of the world’s biggest profit pool for trading and dealmaking. Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Barclays (BARC.L) are doing likewise. This time round, the goal isn’t to add a European face to banking’s Mount Rushmore, but to slow the advance of the Wall Street firms in Europe. It’s a plan shareholders ought to appreciate.

Europeans have been losing the battle against Wall Street’s cozy club for a decade. After being all but mummified with regulation after the financial crisis, American banks led by JPMorgan (JPM.N) emerged stronger, and soaked up market share from foreign rivals, at home and abroad. A relatively strong U.S. economy created lashings of retail-bank profit that JPMorgan and Bank of America (BAC.N) could recycle into their trading and underwriting businesses.

The top five Wall Street banks, which also include Citigroup (C.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), increased their combined annual trading revenue by 40% from 2014 to 2021, based on numbers from their public filings. Meanwhile, the five biggest Europeans – a list that also features UBS (UBSG.S) and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) – dropped more than 10%. While 2022 saw the Europeans stage a fragile fightback, including strong trading results from Barclays, Americans are effectively an oligopoly. Between them, market share has barely budged.

DOWN AND OUTWARD

Locked out of the big league by American colossi, foreign banks have tended to take one of two strategies: drill down or zoom out. Deutsche Bank has done the former. It started jettisoning its equities business in 2019 and is now focused on trading fixed-income securities and currencies, which makes up around 60% of the total trading revenue pool. Deutsche isn’t adding much in the way of people or risk in the United States, rather focusing on trying to get more out of what it has. Barclays, meanwhile, is trying to win back business in areas like macro trading, which includes bets on interest rates.

BNP, meanwhile, is growing in everything from cash equities and research, which it launched in the United States last month after buying control of brokerage Exane, to convertible bonds and foreign-exchange trading. The French lender already makes more fees than anyone else from underwriting debt in Europe, according to Refinitiv. While it’s still small in terms of U.S. fees, BNP shares some qualities with American peers, including sheer size: Total assets of around $3 trillion put it within spitting distance of JPMorgan. It also has a long-serving chief executive. Jean-Laurent Bonnafé has been at the helm for 11 years – whereas his major European peers have all swapped leaders in the past five years.

What’s different to the pre-2008 go-go days is that the Europeans are no longer trying to buy their way into the big leagues. Deutsche Bank’s $10 billion purchase of Bankers Trust in 1998, which briefly made it the world’s biggest bank by assets, was the last supersized attempt at a U.S. land grab. A decade earlier, Credit Suisse bought First Boston and Donald, Lufkin & Jenrette, deals that will effectively be reversed when the troubled Swiss outfit spins out its investment bank. Barclays, meanwhile, acquired the remnants of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

BNP has made smaller steps, buying Bank of America’s prime broking business in 2008, then Deutsche Bank’s in 2019. Bonnafé also picked through Credit Suisse’s hedge fund clients after the Swiss bank came unstuck from its exposure to overstretched investment firm Archegos Capital Management. Yet the bank is not considering big acquisitions such as a bid for Credit Suisse First Boston, according to people familiar with the situation.

HOME BIAS

One problem for the Europeans is that they’re behind even on their home turf. The region’s top investment-bank fee factories in 2022 were JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, according to preliminary numbers from Dealogic. While French banks dominate their own market, and Deutsche is top in Germany, each country is just one-seventh of the continent’s roughly-$30 billion fee pool. In the much bigger UK market, Barclays ranked third, after two American rivals.

They key to regaining that home advantage is making sure domestic companies and investment firms don’t have their heads turned by flashier Wall Street peers. That, in turn, means having a sizeable business in the United States. BNP, Barclays and Deutsche are all trying to win European clients whose trade with the United States puts them in the crosshairs of JPMorgan and its cohort. That, some senior bankers say, is now the driver of the U.S. strategy, rather than growing stateside for its own sake.

Even with the best intentions, European banks must contend with their own regulators, which affects their ability to take risk elsewhere. The European Central Bank has levied higher capital requirements on Deutsche and BNP to encourage them to take less risk on leveraged loans, Bloomberg reported. The German group’s chief Christian Sewing has warned that watchdogs risk undermining local lenders, leaving the bloc reliant on Americans. His suggestion is that JPMorgan and others could pull up the drawbridge in a financial crisis, or focus on their relationships back home, leaving European clients stranded.

That argument may also resonate with the bloc’s money-managers and fee payers. In an ideal world, a Dutch pension fund or corporate titan like Siemens might like to forge deeper ties with local banks. Deutsche and others are making that an easier call now, by showing a commitment to trading and investment banking after years of chopping and changing. The end of negative ECB rates should turbocharge retail-banking businesses, giving the Europeans more firepower for trading and underwriting.

The more level-headed investment banking push this time around also means investors ought to get onside. They value the big American banks – with the exception of the still-on-probation Citi – at a little more than their net assets, while European banks are typically valued at less than half their own book value. Winning business in their own backyard should go some way towards closing that gap.

CONTEXT NEWS

JPMorgan topped the rankings for global investment banking fee revenue in 2022, according to data from Dealogic for the year to Dec. 14. The top five fee-earning banks were all American firms, followed by Barclays in sixth place.

JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs together took the top five slots for debt capital markets and merger advisory, as they also did in 2021. For equity capital markets, four U.S. banks shared the top five with China’s CITIC Securities. Barclays ranked third in syndicated loan revenue, after JPMorgan and Bank of America.

