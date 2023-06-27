LONDON, June 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Treating illnesses like cancer consumes 11% of global GDP, according to the World Health Organization. In this Exchange podcast, Dr. Katie Tryon, director of healthcare strategy at Vitality, explains that overburdened care systems need to spend their way back into shape.

Editing by Katrina Hamlin















