Why central banks cannot relax in inflation fight: podcast
LONDON, July 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western policymakers have frantically hiked interest rates to dampen consumer prices. In this Exchange podcast, Claudio Borio, a top official at the Bank for International Settlements, argues that rate-setters need to keep going to ensure costs of living won’t stay elevated.
