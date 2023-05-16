













LONDON, May 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hiring seems to be waning in the US and Europe. Yet in this Exchange podcast, recruitment boss Sander van ’t Noordende strikes a hopeful note. The Randstad CEO explains why artificial intelligence and a possible economic slump are doing nothing to dampen demand for talent.

Editing by Oliver Taslic











