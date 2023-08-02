An aerial view of burned land by the sea, as a wildfire burns on the island of Rhodes, Greece, July 27, 2023. REUTERS/Nicolas Economou

CATANIA, Italy, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Driving around Sicily in 45 degree Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) heat while dodging wildfires and smoke is not a relaxing holiday. Yet this was how many tourists, including this columnist, experienced the history-rich island in July. Meanwhile, record-high temperatures and dryness triggered devastating blazes in Greece, forcing thousands to flee popular summer destinations such as Rhodes. The extreme weather may be limited to southern European countries, but its fiscal repercussions make this a Europe-wide emergency.

Warm summers are not a novelty around the Mediterranean. But increasingly frequent heatwaves and wildfires are causing economic damage on multiple fronts. Over 230,000 hectares of land have gone up in smoke so far this year, well above the 160,000 hectare average in the same period over 2006-2022. Heat and droughts are set to lower EU cereal production to 256 million tonnes this year, 10% below the average of the last five years and the worst harvest since 2007, Europe’s farming association Copa Cogeca predicts.

Agriculture accounts for just 4.4% of GDP in Greece, and less than 3% in Spain and Italy, according to Moody’s. But repeated heatwaves risk hitting the much larger tourism industry. Rising temperatures could depress by 10% the number of summer visitors in the southern coastal regions as tourists head for northern shores, an EU study shows.

That’s serious for Greece, where tourism accounted for more than 11.5% of GDP in 2022, but also for Italy and Spain, which derive more than 6% of GDP from that industry. The negative effects will be wider. Housing prices could be permanently hit, while transport, telecommunications and power infrastructure may need upgrading.

That, in turn, will put additional fiscal strain on countries already battling high government debt levels. Losses from climate disasters in southern Europe, mostly wildfires, could add 4.5 percentage points to Spain’s 2032 debt-to-GDP ratio if global temperatures rise 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the EU predicted last year. For Greece and Italy, the warming could add 2.6 percentage points and 2.2 percentage points, respectively.

Adapting to live with a warmer climate, for instance by using materials that are heat-tolerant for buildings, roads and airports, won’t come cheap either: the European Environment Agency puts at 40 billion euros the annual EU bill in a mild global warming scenario, and at up to three times that amount if temperatures rise further.

That requires a Europe-wide effort. Like Covid-19, heatwaves disproportionally hit certain European countries through no fault of their own. Letting Greece, Italy and Spain deal with such climate nightmares, on top of other economic challenges, risks landing them with a Sisyphean task. The pandemic proved that Europe can handle external shocks effectively with a common fiscal effort, the 750 billion euro NextGenerationEU plan. As climate risks intensify, the EU will need to consider widening its joint borrowing plans.

Wildfires burnt over 230,000 hectares in the European Union as of July 29, exceeding an average of around 160,000 hectares burnt by the same date over 2006-2022, data from the European Forest Fire Information System shows.

The fires raging in the islands of Rhodes, where nearly 20,000 people have been evacuated, and Corfu in Greece as well as Sicily in Italy have triggered flight cancellations and delays while also causing power and telecommunications outages.

The production of cereals in the EU is expected to reach 256 million tonnes in 2023, 10% below the average of the last five years and the worst harvest since 2007, according to Europe’s main farm association Copa Cogeca.

