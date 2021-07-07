Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wise’s $11 bln value implies turbocharged growth

An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019.

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wise (WISEa.L) Chief Executive Kristo Käärmann’s novel stock market float has landed him a super-premium valuation. After a 190-minute auction on Wednesday morning, the money-changing app’s shares started trading in London at 8 pounds, implying an almost 8 billion pound market capitalisation read more . That’s double its worth in a private share sale last year, and comfortably higher than the 5 billion pounds produced by a Breakingviews valuation calculator.

One way to justify the price tag is to assume Wise’s share of global retail foreign exchange payments doubles to 4% by 2025 and that it grabs 0.8% of transactions by small firms – four times the current level. Using the company’s current fee rates, a 20% EBITDA margin and applying a 25 times multiple – slightly less than U.S. peer Square (SQ.N) – produces an equity value similar to Wise’s post-float worth. This scenario implies revenue will grow at a 30% compound rate for five years, well above Käärmann’s medium-term goal of 20%. Investors are betting the target is too low. That may not be Wise. (By Liam Proud)

