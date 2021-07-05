Wise’s FX land grab merits $6 bln valuation

A board displaying buying and selling rates is seen outside of a currency exchange outlet in London, Britain, July 31, 2019.

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Valuing a hot technology listing is always challenging. That’s especially the case with UK money-changing app Wise (IPO-WISE.L), which is preparing to float in London this week without previously fixing a price for its shares. A Breakingviews calculator suggests a market value of 4.6 billion pounds ($6.4 billion) is about right.

Chief Executive Kristo Käärmann has grabbed a chunk of cross-border payments, largely by charging less than banking incumbents. But it’s early days. Wise processed 42.1 billion pounds of retail payments in the year to March, equivalent to just over 2% of the 2020 global total. It also moved 12.3 billion pounds for small businesses, a 0.2% share. The main task facing would-be investors is to decide how much those numbers will grow, and what multiple to pay for the resulting earnings.

Breakingviews’ interactive calculator can help. It starts by projecting the size of the overall foreign exchange market in 2025, based on industry forecasts. It then lets users project Wise’s share of retail and small-business transactions in that year. The calculator converts those volumes into revenue by assuming Käärmann charges the same fee as today: 0.81% for retail and 0.65% for small-business transactions. It then applies a 20% EBITDA margin, in line with Wise’s guidance. Finally, it asks users to set the multiple of 2025 EBITDA at which the company should trade.

The output implies that Wise is due an upgrade from its reported valuation of almost 4 billion pounds when it sold shares last year. We’ve assumed Käärmann grabs another 1% of the retail FX market over the next five years, and that Wise’s small-business share more than doubles to 0.5%.

If that’s right, revenue should reach 1.1 billion pounds in the year to March 2026, equivalent to a compound annual growth rate of 21%, close to Käärmann’s medium-term forecast. Put the resulting 222 million pounds of EBITDA on a 20 times multiple, similar to PayPal (PYPL.O), which is expected to grow at a similar rate according to Refinitiv data. Add back cash, and Wise’s equity value would be 4.6 billion pounds – almost one-fifth higher than a year ago.

That may sound steep. But shares in payments bellwethers Visa (V.N) and Mastercard (MA.N) have risen by a similar amount since mid-2020. A higher valuation would depend on Wise taking more market share, for example by persuading smaller banks to offer its service to their customers. It could also trade on a higher multiple. At 26 times EBITDA, similar to U.S. payments group Square (SQ.N), it would be worth 6 billion pounds. Either way, the valuation conundrum has a relatively straightforward solution.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Britain’s Wise on June 24 confirmed its intention to undertake a direct listing in London in early July.

Bookrunners told Reuters that it would probably start trading on July 7, with the opening price due to be determined by an open auction.

- The float could value Wise at between $6 billion and $7 billion, Reuters reported in April citing sources.

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok. Graphic by Vincent Flasseur.