













LONDON, April 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rival financial-technology bosses must long for the kind of problems that plague Kristo Käärmann, the co-founder of UK money-changer Wise (WISEa.L). He now has 6.1 million customers, results released on Tuesday showed, up 33% from a year ago. Revenue rose 45% year-on-year in the most recent quarter. But the company’s share price dropped as much as 14% in response. Investors were likely spooked by the fact that customers are making smaller transactions on average. Wise’s volumes per retail customer dipped 7% year-on-year during the three months ending on March 31.

One explanation is that a weaker economy makes punters less likely to need Käärmann’s foreign-exchange services to do things like buy a house overseas. Another is that many of them got ahead of the recent currency-market volatility and changed larger amounts of money earlier in 2022. The problem is these issues are not in Käärmann’s control, and might not go away any time soon. Raising prices and tacking on other revenue-generating services could help to offset the hit to Wise’s top line. The company’s take rate, or the amount of income it gets as a percentage of overall volumes, has been relatively high in recent quarters. But pulling harder on those levers would arguably undermine one of the appeals of Wise’s business model for investors and customers: simplicity and ever-lower prices.

Tougher times call for sacrifice. Käärmann may have to choose between an ever-accelerating top line and a commitment to low fees. (By Karen Kwok)

