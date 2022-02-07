LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Denmark’s AkademikerPension has chosen a curious moment to take a stand on worker rights. The Danish fund, which manages $23 billion, is offloading its $3 million stake in Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) because the $6 billion budget airline lacks union representation among its staff read more . With European unemployment at record lows and Wizz Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi on a hiring spree as economies reopen, workers already have a strong hand.

It’s debatable that Wizz has been exploiting employees for the benefit of shareholders. Ryanair (RYA.I), its infamously penny-pinching rival, earned an operating margin above 20% in the three years before it recognised unions in 2018. The following year, that dropped to 16%. Wizz earned just 13% in the same year. Varadi’s employees, many of them multilingual Eastern Europeans, can work anywhere in the European Union. Keeping them on board as post-virus economies bounce back and wage inflation kicks in will be a challenge, regardless of whether a union is negotiating on their behalf. (By Ed Cropley)

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic