













LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - John Wood Group (WG.L) has a seriously pushy bidder. On Wednesday evening the UK infrastructure firm, which provides services to oil and gas majors, said it had rejected three offers from U.S. private equity giant Apollo Global Management (APO.N). While the latest 230 pence a share one represents a 50% premium to Wood Group’s closing price on Wednesday, the target has reasonable grounds to say no.

The 1.4 billion pound company languishes at a steep discount to global rivals like Jacobs Solutions (J.N) and Aecom (ACM.N), which Barclays reckons on average trade on 11 times their 2023 EBITDA. Wood Group’s latest offer implies only around seven times on the same metric. The gap is down to a series of blunders including an ill-advised takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017, as well as earnings misses. Even so, boss Ken Gilmartin reckons ongoing high oil and gas prices will ramp up demand for his company's services and may lead to higher earnings growth than the mid-to-high single digits he promised at an investor day in November.

Admittedly Wood Group shares are hovering around 200 pence, far below Apollo’s offer. That implies little scope for a bidding war, which will worry those investors who don’t share Gilmartin’s rosy vision. Still, if he’s right and Wood Group trades on the same multiple at its peers, it would be worth nearly 3.8 billion pounds. That’s worth hanging tough for. (By Aimee Donnellan)

