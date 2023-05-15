Wood Group’s non-deal requires a rapid Plan B
LONDON, May 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ken Gilmartin needs a Plan B. The chief executive of $1.3 billion John Wood Group (WG.L) did little to encourage Apollo Global Management’s (APO.N) interest, despite the U.S. private equity house submitting no less than five separate bids for the UK infrastructure business. But now Apollo has ditched its most recent plan to buy Wood Group for 240 pence a share – and the target’s shares have slumped 35% back to 145 pence.
Gilmartin and the Wood Group board reckon the company will be successful as a solo operation. There’s some logic in thinking a group which provides services to cash-rich oil and gas majors should enjoy a rich valuation – using peer multiples it could be worth approaching $5 billion. But if investors were convinced, then Wood Group’s share price shouldn’t have plummeted back to around where it was when Apollo’s interest emerged in February.
That suggests Gilmartin’s plans to unlock value, revealed in a capital markets day last November, are so far not capturing investors’ imaginations. He will have to find a way to do so. After all, if another bidder comes knocking, they may not be as persistent as Apollo – or as generous. (By Aimee Donnellan)
