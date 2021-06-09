Breakingviews
World’s most expensive stamp misses asset boom
The sale of the world’s most expensive postage stamp will test the value of shared ownership. London-listed philatelic specialist Stanley Gibbons (SGI.L) on Tuesday paid $8.3 million for a British Guiana One-Cent Magenta stamp, issued in 1856. The company, which has a market value of just $19 million, wants to make the stamp more accessible by selling fractional shares, allowing owners to admire it digitally and profit from future increases in its value.
It’s an admirable attempt to cash in on the vogue for digital assets. But Stanley Gibbons faces a hard sell. The sale price at a Sotheby’s auction was below the $9.5 million the stamp fetched in 2014. It’s one of the few rare assets that has not soared in value in recent years – prices of luxury collectables on average doubled in the past decade, according to Knight Frank. Stanley Gibbons is funding its purchase through a five-year interest-free loan from its majority shareholder. Stamp collectors are enthusiasts for specimens with errors. This could also be a mistake. (By Karen Kwok)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
BBVA layoffs are just the start for Europe’s bank read more
Ferrari picks new driver for tech era read more
Chinese producer price pop pains policymakers read more
Chinese jeweller peddles gems of diversification read more
FBI phone hack is a VC dream come true read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.