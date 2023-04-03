













LONDON, NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A plan to unite World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE.N) and Ultimate Fighting Championship is packed with financial theatricality characteristic of their competitions. Talent agency Endeavor (EDR.N), which owns the mixed martial arts business, will tag-team with Vince McMahon’s WWE in deal valued at some $21 billion. This storyline, including projected synergies, leaves a lot to the imagination.

The merger unveiled on Monday creates a new publicly traded company 51% owned by Endeavor and 49% by WWE shareholders. On paper, the WWE enterprise gets the sweeter valuation, at around 24 times last year’s EBITDA, whereas UFC is pegged at 19 times. And yet WWE’s shares slumped 5% on the news, implying a combined equity valuation of about $15 billion, or some $3 billion short of what the companies touted.

Hedge funds anticipating a more conventional WWE sale may have been caught flat-footed by the unexpected contortions and contributed to the stock-price swings. Making a standard acquisition work would have been tough, requiring monster cost savings to generate a decent return. Instead, in the grand tradition of wrestling, McMahon and Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel are trying to appeal to shareholders with a more unconventional thriller.

The riches promised to WWE’s owners, including McMahon and his family, are great. They’re also somewhat hard to pin down. A presentation to investors, bereft of the usual questions from Wall Street watchers, dangled a ho-hum $70 million of “operational” synergies alongside other more buoyant, but murkier, gains. These include declaring around half the combined costs to be “addressable” and squeezing more out of soon-to-be-renewed media rights packages. The pitch also features the most storied move in M&A hype: the “flywheel,” or the supposed benefits of each part of a business strengthening the others. The deal slideshow includes no fewer than seven mentions.

It’s all quite a spectacle, with the controversial and dramatic McMahon hoisting a $9 billion valuation and Endeavor flexing its original $4 billion UFC investment seven years ago into a $12 billion price tag. How exactly real blood-and-tears UFC contests benefit from being in the same corporate ring with WWE’s scripted Spandex soap operas is not entirely clear, however. Emanuel also will now be chief executive of two publicly traded companies while working with McMahon, who’s set to be chairman of the new outfit. They’ll have to stage quite a show, one that isn’t compelling yet.

