













LONDON, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - French billionaire Xavier Niel is asking investors to have one last flutter on GAM (GAMH.S). An investor group backed by Niel and partner Bruellan is calling for shareholders to reject the $98 million lossmaking fund manager’s proposed merger with Liontrust Asset Management (LIO.L), throw out the company’s board and back its own turnaround plan. It’s a risky option.

The rebel group, which controls 9.2% of GAM’s shares, is right that the deal on offer from Liontrust is far from appealing. GAM investors will receive shares in Liontrust worth around 0.5% of the target company’s assets under management back in May, and even less now. They will keep less than 13% of the business, despite contributing around 40% of its assets under management.

Niel’s turnaround would be funded by a $28 million convertible bond to fund GAM’s losses, accompanied by aggressive cost cuts to get the group back to profitability. If all goes well, GAM’s current investors could still keep a much larger share of the upside than they would with the Liontrust deal. The risk, however, is that GAM’s turnaround proves hard, cost cuts are more expensive and damaging, and the group keeps losing assets or staff. Moreover, it’s plausible that Niel wins enough backing to block the deal, but not enough to replace the board, leaving GAM in limbo. GAM shareholders have lost over 90% of their money over the last five years. Arguably, they have little left to lose. (By Neil Unmack)

