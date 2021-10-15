Xi Jinping’s COP26 no-show isn’t set in stone

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A COP26 without Xi Jinping would be a hammer blow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told that his Chinese counterpart won’t make the trip to next month’s global climate talks, the London Times reported on Friday. With the People’s Republic representing almost 30% of global carbon emissions and its progress towards decarbonisation deemed “highly insufficient”, Xi should ideally be at the table.

China is reeling from an energy crisis read more and still wary of overseas virus risks, so Xi may feel attendance via web-link is a better look domestically. Yet internationally, it would make the sort of cooperation needed on knotty issues like carbon border taxes a non-starter. Possibly Johnson’s best hope is that previous COPs have also been preceded by frenzied but not always accurate speculation over top-level attendance. Those organising this one will be praying it’s the same case here. (By George Hay)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Bank-software group defers disruption payday read more

Gene hunter’s rosier outlook has a downside read more

Worker shortages spread to tech staff

Powell’s inflation albatross grows heavier read more

French cloud outage is worst possible IPO weather read more

Editing Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic