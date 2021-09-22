Breakingviews
Xi pledge gives coal bad bank fund more fuel
MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping has promised that China will no longer build coal-fired power stations abroad read more . As the largest financier of such projects, Beijing’s announcement at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday is a significant boost to efforts to reduce carbon emissions. It should also bolster a nascent plan to set up an Asian coal bad bank fund .
Led by the Asian Development Bank and UK insurer Prudential (PRU.L), the scheme would raise concessional equity from governments, development banks and the like, leverage that perhaps five-fold in the bond markets and then use the proceeds – as much as $120 billion - to buy and close coal plants in places like Indonesia and Vietnam earlier than currently planned. It has plenty of challenges, not least ensuring enough renewable energy replacement. Another was China’s willingness to bring new coal plants into operation. Xi’s pledge takes that risk off the table. (By Antony Currie)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Cutting staff without tears read more
Airline antitrust baggage read more
Google hearts New York City read more
Uber’s profitability rides on Eats read more
Bond buyers give Britain some green advertising read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.