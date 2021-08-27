Xpeng buckles up as top line races ahead

XPeng's electric vehicle (EV) P7 is unveiled during the media day for Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019.

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese electric-vehicle maker is gathering speed. Revenue rose over 500% in the quarter ending June, compared with a year earlier. While Xpeng (9868.HK) made little headway on the bottom line, which stalled at 1.2 billion yuan ($185 million), similar to 2020 levels, that reflected hefty investment in research and development to fuel the next acceleration. The company led by He Xiaopeng has increased its R&D team by roughly a third compared with last year, according to analysts at Daiwa.

A comparison with rival Nio (NIO.N), which almost halved its net loss in the second quarter, is flattering. When that company was at a similar stage into its public life, it was in worse shape than Xpeng, which floated just last year. Within 12 months of Nio’s debut, it was navigating a major recall of vehicles and a cash crunch. Xpeng’s shares in New York and Hong Kong barely budged after results on Thursday. At around 13 times forward sales per Refinitiv, the stock is already priced more richly than peers Nio and Li Auto , . Expectations can afford to be high. (By Katrina Hamlin)

