Breakingviews
Xpeng has second shot at first-mover advantage
WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese electric-vehicle maker Xpeng (XPEV.N) is seizing a second chance. The company is preparing to sell shares in Hong Kong, part of a roughly $2 billion global offering read more . That puts the marque ahead of Nio (NIO.N) and Li Auto , which debuted in New York before $33 billion Xpeng but have yet to rev up plans to launch a second listing in the Chinese city.
Shares in Xpeng and Li Auto have each jumped around 170% since their initial public offerings last year. That suggests investors aren’t differentiating, not helped by both companies reporting revenue around $500 million and some 13,000 car deliveries in the first quarter.
But the automaker run by Xiaopeng He touts only fully electric models, while Li Auto specialises in hybrids. Xpeng can also flaunt its commitment to developing proprietary technology and production facilities, unusual among cash-strapped electric-vehicle startups. Those ambitions are another reason why the money-losing company is hurrying to rustle up fresh funds. (By Katrina Hamlin)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Biden’s roads deal is all in the engineering read more
Doximity shows there’s riches in niches read more
Deliveroo court win is mere amuse-bouche read more
Alzheimer’s incentives read more
NFL tries opportunistic stake-sale play read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.