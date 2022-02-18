Xpeng maps smart route through listings minefield
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s Xpeng (9868.HK), one of only three domestic companies with dual primary listings in New York and Hong Kong, has been included in the Hong Kong exchange’s Stock Connect scheme, allowing Shenzhen investors to buy and sell their shares. The Shanghai bourse is expected to sign off as well.
That makes the $34 billion automaker well-hedged to weather expulsion from U.S. exchanges, should American officials follow through on threats. Its American shares are fungible with those traded in Hong Kong already, and inclusion in the Connect scheme should buttress trading volumes. Last month Southbound turnover totalled HK$535 billion ($69 billion).
In market terms that puts Xpeng ahead of rivals Li Auto (2015.HK) and Nio (NIO.N). Li Auto also has a dual primary listing, but hasn’t managed to get included in Connect. Nio has yet to execute a second listing. There are other ways for the companies to pad the pain of eviction from New York, but Xpeng has taken the easiest route. (By Katrina Hamlin)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Continental split could accelerate value read more
Hardware chain owner struggles to go against grain read more
Trip.com books 996 culture a one-way ticket L1N2US033
Theme park deal rollercoaster takes downward lurch read more
Wynn finds an ace in $1.7 bln property sale read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.