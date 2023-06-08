













LONDON, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese-owned yacht maker Ferretti is testing uncharted waters. The Italian manufacturer of Riva speedboats loved by Hollywood stars is set to be the first Hong Kong-listed company to also seek trading in Milan. The move offers little valuation upside, but it could hedge growing geopolitical risks. If Ferretti can sail home with ease, luxury group compatriot Prada would be tempted to follow.

With its homecoming, Ferretti is stealing a march on the $17 billion maker of pricey Galleria bags. Prada shares have been trading exclusively in the Asian financial centre since the company’s 2011 initial public offering. Yet that decision led to paltry annual returns of 4%, including dividends, Refinitiv data shows. Despite signalling a desire to trade shares at home, owners Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli have been reluctant to trim their large 80% stake, slowing down listing plans.

For Ferretti, Hong Kong has provided a helpful springboard. By listing in the Asian financial centre, Chief Executive Alberto Galassi managed to secure the around $1 billion valuation he had failed to clinch in Milan in 2019. Having conglomerate Weichai Group as a parent helped. Five Chinese state-backed entities pledged to buy half of the new shares on offer ahead of Ferretti’s $244 million IPO.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

The financial rationale of a second listing in Italy is not immediately obvious. Ferretti shares trade at 12 times expected net earnings of 78 million euros this year, lower than Milan-listed rival Sanlorenzo’s (SNL.MI) 15 times multiple. Chinese state ownership and a more modest track record are to blame for the discount. At an annual compound rate of 14%, Ferretti’s revenue growth since 2018 is well below the 23% rate Sanlorenzo achieved.

Yet with tensions between China and the West intensifying, Ferretti’s urgency to diversify its investor base is increasing. Weichai, which snapped up the vessel maker in 2012 while in distress, plans to sell around half its 64% stake in the new listing.

Ferretti’s imminent market debut suggests that technical hurdles that appear to have slowed Prada’s dual listing plans are not insurmountable. One problem revolved around an Italian stock market requirement to have all shares in digital form. In Hong Kong many shares still exist as physical certificates; these are traded electronically only after being deposited in a centralised system. To solve the issue, Ferretti obtained a waiver from Hong Kong authorities to cancel its outstanding paper stocks. Owners will have to deposit the shares with brokers or registrars by a set deadline.

Ferretti’s seemingly swift journey leaves Prada with no excuse. Lorenzo Bertelli, heir to the Prada fortune, has been openly talking about the need to hedge geopolitical risks via a European listing. Shifting winds may force such change sooner rather than later.

Follow @ywchen1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Yacht maker Ferretti said on May 28 that its main shareholder, China’s state-owned conglomerate Weichai Group, would sell up to 28.75% of the Italian group’s share capital in a planned listing in Milan.

Weichai Group, through Ferretti International Holding SpA, owns a 63.75% stake in the maker of Riva speedboats.

Ferretti, which floated in Hong Kong last year, aims to kick off the share sale as soon as it gets the authorities’ approvals and subject to market conditions, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Editing by Lisa Jucca and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.