LONDON, June 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong-listed Ferretti went the extra mile to ensure its shares could finally trade in Europe. The 1 billion euro Italian manufacturer of pricey Riva speedboats, bought by Chinese conglomerate Weichai in 2012, had to pay chunky fees and woo unusual backers to pull off a second listing in Milan. That’s the price to pay to secure a geopolitical hedge.

Ferretti’s homecoming was off to a slow start on Tuesday. An initial 4% rally quickly fizzled out and shares fell below the Italian company’s 3-euro-per-share offering . At 13 times its expected 2023 net profit , Ferretti traded at a discount to rival Sanlorenzo’s (SNL.MI) 15 times multiple. That’s a modest outcome for a company that has laboured since 2019 to try and list in its Italian home base. To ensure maximum interest, Weichai paid 4% of the listing proceeds to banks like Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) involved in its Italian stock market sale, according to financial specialist publication IFR. That compares to the 2.5% fee Italian gambling company Lottomatica (LTMC.MI) paid for its Milan market debut in May. Weichai also had to win early backing from a group of anchor investors mainly comprised of European tycoons Danilo Iervolino and Karel Komárek, and an Abu Dhabi fund. They pre-ordered nearly half of the stock sold by Ferretti’s Chinese owner, and are now expected to collectively own 13% of the speedboat maker.

Weichai will still hold on to nearly a third of Ferretti’s shares after its Milan listing. The East-to-West journey looks expensive. But at least CEO Alberto Galassi is reassured the company has less exposure if caught in a showdown between China and the West. (By Yawen Chen)

