Zip and Sezzle point to pay-later deal desperation
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Buy-now-pay-later deals are looking days late and dollars short. Australia’s Zip (Z1P.AX)said on Tuesday it is in talks over a potential takeover of smaller U.S. rival Sezzle . Ahead of the disclosure, both companies had lost more than half their market values, to A$1.9 billion ($1.4 billion) and A$425 million, respectively, over the past six months.
Like the online lending fad of a few years ago, the installment-payments craze is running headlong into stark financial realities. The threat of higher funding costs, greater regulatory oversight and competition from Apple (AAPL.O) and other giants is taking its toll. Falling stock prices make raising capital and attracting staff harder. To keep pace, growth by acquisition becomes the name of the game.
Zip has become a hodgepodge of financial technology, however, and throwing in another messy integration risks adding complications. Even shares of $55 billion Block (SQ.N) have tumbled by half since the company previously known as Square unveiled plans last August to buy Afterpay (APT.AX) for $29 billion read more . Compulsive shopping is just as dangerous when done from the boardroom. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
