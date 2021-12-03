Zoom’s pandemic hedge

Small toy figures are seen in front of the Zoom logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Zoom Video Communications (ZM.O) is trying to figure out how to thrive post-pandemic. Its $14.7 billion diversification effort in buying call center software firm Five9 (FIVN.O) failed as Zoom’s stock plummeted read more , losing half its value in 12 months to $53 billion on Friday. An agreement with American Express Global Business Travel, announced Friday is a strange answer.

GBT is merging with a special-purpose acquisition company backed by Apollo Global Management (APO.N) in a $5.3 billion deal. Zoom and other investors are chipping in $335 million in total alongside. The investment is partly a hedge if real-life meetings replace virtual ones. The price looks reasonable, at 10 times adjusted EBITDA, some 30% less than rival Amadeus IT (AMA.MC).

Zoom may hope for more, like forging a close relationship and having its online events service collaborate with GBT’s conference business. Yet the two could have just pledged to work together without a Zoom investment. And Zoom shareholders may wonder if such a veer is a worrying signal. (By Robert Cyran)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Solid U.S. labor signs outshines slow jobs growth read more

Dan Loeb swats away activist with heavy hand read more

Crown plays weak hand against Blackstone read more

Volkswagen channels its inner Henry Ford read more

Turkey spends money it doesn’t have read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez